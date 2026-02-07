Andhra Pradesh government sets up AI Living Labs Foundation
Andhra Pradesh has accorded approval for the creation of the AI Living Labs Foundation—a not-for-profit based in Amaravati that's all about making AI more accessible and useful across the state.
The goal? To boost learning, research, and real-world innovation with artificial intelligence.
The foundation will provide access to GPU computing
The foundation will offer shared GPU computing power, handy AI tools, and curated datasets to help people upskill.
Expect new training programs and certifications designed for students, teachers, startups, and even government teams—so more folks can get hands-on with cutting-edge tech.
Applied research in areas like agriculture and healthcare
They're putting special effort into applied research for things like agriculture, healthcare, and digital infrastructure.
Funding comes from government grants and partners.
Plus, there are clear rules on how they'll handle things like intellectual property and finances to keep everything transparent.