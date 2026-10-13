Andhra Pradesh researchers named in Stanford and Elsevier list

Big win for Andhra Pradesh. Researchers from the state have been named among the world's top 2% scientists, according to a list by Stanford University and Elsevier.

Dr. M.C. Rao, Head of the Department of Physics, Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, and 20 faculty members from SRM University-AP made the cut, showing off major progress in fields like Earth and environmental sciences and physics.