Andhra Pradesh researchers named in Stanford and Elsevier list
Big win for Andhra Pradesh. Researchers from the state have been named among the world's top 2% scientists, according to a list by Stanford University and Elsevier.
Dr. M.C. Rao, Head of the Department of Physics, Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada, and 20 faculty members from SRM University-AP made the cut, showing off major progress in fields like Earth and environmental sciences and physics.
Dr. M.C. Rao climbs physics ranking
This ranking is all about real impact, measured by how often their work is cited globally.
Dr. Rao even bumped up his physics ranking from 934th to 810th this year, keeping a strong streak since 2020.
Leaders at SRM University-AP say it's proof that quality research and global teamwork really pay off, putting Andhra Pradesh's universities on the world map for innovation.