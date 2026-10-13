Andrej Karpathy of Anthropic says 6 billion lack AI access
Andrej Karpathy, the OpenAI cofounder now part of Anthropic, just pointed out how uneven AI access is worldwide.
He shared that about 75% of people, roughly 6 billion, have little to no exposure to powerful AI tools like large language models.
Meanwhile, only a tiny group (around 5,000 people) are truly on the cutting edge, experiencing rapid changes in AI that most can't even imagine.
Twenty million professionals use advanced AI
Karpathy says about 20 million professionals, mainly in math and coding, are using advanced AI to finish work way faster than before.
There are also 1 to 2 billion casual users who use AI for things like better search or writing help, but there's a big gap between them and those with deeper access.
Box CEO Aaron Levie says we're still at the very beginning of widespread AI adoption, so there's lots more change ahead.