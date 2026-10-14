Andrew Feldman: AI doomer narrative overblown at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026
Andrew Feldman, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cerebras Systems, thinks all the "AI doomer narrative" talk is way overblown.
Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, he joked that leaders hyping up worst-case scenarios should probably chill out.
Feldman worries this negativity is drowning out how AI could actually help solve huge problems, like curing diseases.
Andrew Feldman urges reasonable AI regulation
Feldman called for a more balanced conversation about AI, saying we shouldn't ignore real risks but also shouldn't let fear overshadow the good stuff.
He's pushing for "We have to regulate it reasonably," and admits the industry has made mistakes in connecting with communities, especially in the US.
Still, he's optimistic: "We can do our job as hardware vendors to make our compute more efficient, and then the model makers can do improved work in making their models more efficient to achieve the same goals. All of this has to come together to make meaningful strides forward."