Andrew McCarthy posts time-lapse of Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

Roman is now cruising 1.6 million kilometers toward the Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), where it'll settle in to scan the universe with its powerful 300MP infrared camera, 1,000 times faster than Hubble!

Its mission: explore dark energy, dark matter, galaxies, black holes, and exoplanets.

NASA says it's already deployed its solar panels and antenna; first science images are expected in early 2027.