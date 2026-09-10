Andrew McCarthy posts time-lapse of Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope
Technology
Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy just shared a cool time-lapse of NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope drifting across the stars.
The shot, posted September 8, captures the telescope as a tiny moving dot, only days after its August 30 launch on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center.
Roman bound for L2 images 2027
Roman is now cruising 1.6 million kilometers toward the Sun-Earth Lagrange point (L2), where it'll settle in to scan the universe with its powerful 300MP infrared camera, 1,000 times faster than Hubble!
Its mission: explore dark energy, dark matter, galaxies, black holes, and exoplanets.
NASA says it's already deployed its solar panels and antenna; first science images are expected in early 2027.