Android 17 QPR3 Beta 1 adds Pixel device connectivity diagnostics
Technology
Android 17's latest beta update is spotted in Android 17 QPR3 Beta 1 with the Google Play Services beta, bringing handy new tools to help you fix Wi-Fi, mobile data, and calling problems.
Just head to the Device health and support section on your Pixel beta build, and you'll find quick options to diagnose or troubleshoot right from your phone.
Android 17 features not widely available
Right now, these features have only been spotted in Android 17 QPR3 Beta 1 with the latest Google Play Services beta on a Pixel device, and aren't widely available yet.
Since they're still being tested, most people won't see them yet, but there's a chance Google could introduce them with the stable Android 17 QPR3 release early next year.