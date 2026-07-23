Google makes it easier to switch from iPhone to Android
What's the story
Google has announced a new feature in Android 17, aimed at simplifying the transition from an iPhone to an Android device. The upgraded process allows users to wirelessly transfer a wider range of data types without having to download a separate app. The move is part of Google's strategy to make it easier for users to switch smartphone ecosystems and attract more iPhone users.
Data transfer
Transferring data types
The new feature allows users to transfer a variety of data types, including photos, videos, contacts, messages, and calendars.
It also supports the transfer of Google Account details, passwords, Wi-Fi credentials and even eSIM when switching from an iPhone to Android.
The upgrade is already available on select Pixel devices and Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip8 and Z Fold8 series. It is expected to arrive on other devices running Android 17 soon.
Transfer procedure
How to transfer data?
The new transfer process is capable of copying information through a wireless connection.
When setting up a compatible Android phone, users will be prompted to choose whether they want to copy data from an iPhone or iPad.
The eligible devices will show a QR code that can be scanned with the iPhone's camera for wireless pairing.
Users who skip the transfer during initial setup can copy their data later through Settings > Accounts and Backup.
Exclusions
Things to remember
Some content will not be included in the automated transfer process, such as photos and videos stored only in iCloud, paid apps, in-app purchases, Safari bookmarks, and Apple Health data.
Users can separately request an iCloud media transfer to Google Photos.
Apps available on Google Play may need to be downloaded again while purchases made through Apple's App Store generally do not carry over.