Google makes it easier to switch from iPhone to Android

The new feature allows users to transfer a variety of data types, including photos, videos, contacts, messages, and calendars.

It also supports the transfer of Google Account details, passwords, Wi-Fi credentials and even eSIM when switching from an iPhone to Android.

The upgrade is already available on select Pixel devices and Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Flip8 and Z Fold8 series. It is expected to arrive on other devices running Android 17 soon.