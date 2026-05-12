Agentic AI to vibe-coded widgets: What's new in Android

Google has announced a range of new AI capabilities for Android , under the Gemini Intelligence brand. The features were unveiled at the company's Android Show: I/O Edition event. They include multi-app task completion, form filling, speech dictation, and a unique feature that lets you create your own Android widgets by simply describing them in natural language.

Advanced features Multi-step task automation Google had previously demonstrated some of Gemini's agentic capabilities, such as ordering food or booking rides. Now, the AI assistant will soon be able to handle more complex tasks like booking a spin class bike, finding class syllabi in Gmail, and searching for related books. The new feature will also soon allow multi-step processes such as copying a grocery list from one app and adding items to another shopping app's cart.

AI enhancements Web browsing and form filling Gemini can now browse the web and complete tasks like booking appointments. This feature will soon be available on Android devices. The AI will also fill out the forms on your behalf after learning about you through the Personal Intelligence, a feature that can be turned off anytime via settings.

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Feature integration Gemini in Gboard Gemini will also be integrated into Android's Gboard, with a feature called Rambler. This will let you dictate in your own voice, transcribe it, and format it by removing filler words. The AI will also be available in Chrome on Android, helping the users summarize content or ask questions about what's on the webpage.

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