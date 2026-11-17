Android November update adds Pixel virtual gamepad on Pixel Fold
Android's latest November 2026 update is here, and it's bringing some cool upgrades.
The headline feature is the new Pixel virtual gamepad, an on-screen controller that lets you play supported games right on your Pixel Fold, and no extra hardware is needed.
It's designed to make gaming feel smoother and more immersive for anyone who loves playing on the go.
File, car, health and developer improvements
Beyond gaming, this update also makes it simpler to manage big files (so clearing up space isn't a headache), improves how your Android connects with cars, and boosts health tracking for Wear OS watches by using your phone's GNSS to track location during outdoor workouts.
Developers get new tools too, meaning Maps- and Wallet-related features should work even better across apps.