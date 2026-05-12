Android's new 'Pause Point' feature can stop you from doomscrolling

Google has announced a new feature for Android , called Pause Point, aimed at curbing the habit of doomscrolling. The innovative tool comes as part of the latest update to the mobile operating system that powers Google's Pixel smartphones and other devices. Pause Point works by requiring users to take a 10-second break after opening any app they consider distracting, like TikTok or Instagram.

Regulatory response Response to regulatory pressure The introduction of Pause Point comes as a response to growing regulatory pressure over social media-related harms and algorithmic risks. Many nations and US states have introduced laws to limit or ban minors from using social media, due to the adverse effects these platforms can have on their mental health. With this new feature, Google hopes to show that it's part of the solution rather than contributing to the problem.

Digital detox 'Tools to disconnect when you need to' Dieter Bohn, Google's Director of Product Operations for Platforms & Ecosystems, explained the rationale behind Pause Point. He said, "Android is more capable than ever, but we also want to give you the tools to disconnect when you need to." The feature is designed as a way to interrupt your app usage and make you reconsider if this is what you really want or just a habit you'd like to break.

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Suggestions Suggestions for alternative activities during break Google suggests that users can use the time provided by Pause Point for short breathing exercises or to think about other things they could do instead of scrolling. The feature could even suggest more productive apps like a fitness app, an audiobook app, Kindle or Google Play Books app. Users are also given the option to look through some favorite photos for inspiration on other engaging activities.

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