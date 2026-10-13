Anil Menon headstand aboard space station highlights 3% bone loss
Technology
Astronaut Anil Menon just pulled off a headstand aboard a space station to show why exercise is a must in space.
He explained that skipping workouts up there can cause you to lose about 3% of your bone mass every month, plus 10% to 15% of your muscle and body weight, not exactly ideal for astronauts.
Menon credits Navy Capt. Jack Hathaway
Menon remembered Navy Capt. Jack Hathaway, who encouraged him to keep pushing his limits.
His message? Staying active and determined is key to staying healthy during missions in space.