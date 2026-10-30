Anil Menon, Joshua Kutryk install 7th ISS roll-out solar array
Technology
NASA's Anil Menon and Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk just wrapped up a big job in space: installing the seventh roll-out solar array on the International Space Station.
Their seven-hour, 11-minute spacewalk wasn't just routine. It marked the 100th U.S.-led spacewalk from the ISS and gave the station's power system a solid boost.
IROSA program boosts ISS power
This upgrade is part of NASA's IROSA program, which kicked off in 2021 to increase the ISS's available power by up to 30%.
With seven arrays now installed and one more coming on November 5, the station will have even more power for experiments and daily operations, helping astronauts keep pushing science forward in orbit.