Anker SOLIX S2000 $649 on Amazon this Black Friday
Anker's SOLIX S2000 portable power station is going for just $649 on Amazon this Black Friday, a big 46% off its usual $1,199 tag.
The deal is open to everyone, but stock is moving fast.
Weighing 16.19kg and shaped like a small cooler, it is easy to take along for trips or emergencies.
LiFePO4 battery rated 2,010Wh 10,000 cycles
This power station packs a 2,010Wh battery that can keep a refrigerator running up to 35 hours and handles devices up to 1,500W (peaking at 3,000W).
Its LiFePO4 battery technology means it will last about 15 years or 10,000 cycles.
You can charge it via a wall outlet, a car, or solar panels.
It also works as an uninterruptible power supply (UPS), switching over in under 10 milliseconds if the lights go out.
Solar panels are sold separately; you get an AC charging cable in the box.