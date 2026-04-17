Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei urges extreme measures for AI safety Technology Apr 17, 2026

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is sounding the alarm on AI safety, saying, "No action is too extreme when the fate of humanity is at stake!"

He's highlighting just how important it is to keep AI development in check as it starts to play a bigger role in things like government and security.

The main message? We need to put human well-being first as technology moves forward.