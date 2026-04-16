Anthropic rolls out Claude Opus 4.7, its strongest model available
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Opus 4.7, a new AI model built to help with everything from coding projects to daily tasks.
While it's the strongest model you can try from Anthropic right now, there's an even more advanced version (Claude Mythos Preview) that's currently limited to select companies.
Opus 4.7 adds safeguards, outperforms 4.6
Opus 4.7 comes with extra safeguards to prevent misuse, especially in tricky cybersecurity areas, which shows Anthropic is serious about responsible AI.
It also beats the previous version (Opus 4.6) at coding, reasoning, and using tools.
You can access it on cloud platforms including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, and the price hasn't changed from before.