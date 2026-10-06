Anthropic adds AI orchestration to Claude Code, managing project workflows
Anthropic just gave its Claude Code platform a serious boost, adding smart AI orchestration to help manage project workflows.
Now, select Claude Pro and Max subscribers who use cloud sessions in Claude Code and don't have any existing projects on the web and desktop can let AI handle scoping tasks, delegating work, and keeping everything running smoothly, even if their device goes offline.
Addressable threads arrive in Claude Code
The update brings addressable threads for each cloud session, making it easier to keep track of complex projects with shared memory.
You'll still need to start each thread yourself for now, but mobile check-ins are on the way.
Heads up: running lots of threads could use more resources and cost more.
Terminal and CLI features stay the same, while local project support is planned for the future.