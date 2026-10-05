Anthropic adds auto mode to Claude Code with safety checks
Technology
Anthropic just dropped a new "auto mode" for its AI coding tool, Claude Code.
This update lets the AI handle routine decisions on its own, but with built-in safety checks, so you get faster coding without worrying about risky shortcuts like before.
Claude code filters risky commands automatically
Auto mode uses smart filters to let safe commands run automatically, while blocking anything sketchy (like mass deletes or harmful code).
If something's blocked, Claude will take a different approach, and if it keeps happening, you'll need to approve it yourself.
Right now it's in preview for Team users, but Enterprise and API users will get access soon.
Anthropic still recommends using isolated environments for extra peace of mind.