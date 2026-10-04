Anthropic adds 'dreaming' feature to Claude managed agents for reflection
Technology
Anthropic just announced a "dreaming" feature for its Claude Managed Agents, letting these AIs reflect on past interactions to get smarter over time.
Basically, the agents now have set times to review what they've done and figure out how to do better next time, kind of like giving them a chance to learn from their own experiences.
Developers must apply for dreaming preview
Right now, "dreaming" is in research preview and not open to everyone. Developers have to apply for early access.
The update also brings improvements in how these agents work together and handle tasks more accurately.
Anthropic says this all ties into their bigger goal: making agents accurate and constantly learning.