Anthropic adds 'dreaming' to Claude managed agents to spot patterns
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out a "dreaming" feature for its Claude Managed Agents, letting these AI systems look back at their past interactions to spot patterns and learn from them, kind of like reflecting after a long day.
This upgrade helps the AIs adapt over time, with memory updates that can happen automatically or only if users approve them.
Anthropic boosts teamwork, access on request
Alongside dreaming, Anthropic has boosted how its AIs handle teamwork and split up tasks, aiming for smoother results and better learning.
The dreaming feature is still in research preview, so developers need to request access if they want to try it out.