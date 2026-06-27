Anthropic alleges Alibaba cloned Claude using 25,000 fake accounts
Technology
Anthropic, a US artificial intelligence company, claims that Alibaba tried to copy its Claude chatbot by making nearly 29 million interactions using about 25,000 fake accounts.
According to Anthropic, these efforts involved sneaky techniques to grab advanced features from Claude, something that goes against its rules.
Anthropic urges tighter AI export controls
Anthropic warns this kind of cloning could hand billions of dollars in US innovation over to Chinese competitors and even impact national security.
The company is now urging Congress to tighten AI export controls and crack down on companies caught cloning tech.
So far, Alibaba hasn't commented on the accusations.