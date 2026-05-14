Anthropic and Gates Foundation pledge $200 million 4-year AI partnership
Technology
Anthropic and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are putting $200 million into a four-year partnership to use AI for good, mainly in health and education.
Announced Thursday, the project aims to make sure AI helps people who need it most.
Improving African languages and teacher tools
The focus is on improving how AI understands African languages and building tools that make life easier for teachers in sub-Saharan Africa and India.
Anthropic's Claude AI will also be used by researchers to speed up drug discovery for conditions like HPV-related diseases and preeclampsia, conditions often overlooked by big companies.
The goal: make advanced tech work better for underserved communities around the world.