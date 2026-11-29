Anthropic and OpenAI embed 800 engineers inside client companies
Anthropic and OpenAI are now placing their engineers directly inside client companies to make AI work better for businesses.
This hands-on move is a response to rising competition from open-source tools and some investor nerves about real-world results.
In total, 800 engineers have been deployed on site, with the goal of helping companies actually see benefits from their AI investments.
Most businesses still struggle with AI
Most businesses haven't gotten much value from AI yet: about 95% are still struggling with implementation.
By embedding engineers, Anthropic and OpenAI hope to turn things around and make companies more reliant on their models.
As Emma Rowand, a research analyst at Activant Capital, puts it, "The fight is over who gets embedded inside the enterprise before the models commoditize. These labs are building land-grab vehicles, and the land is operational dependency."
These efforts also include big initiatives like OpenAI's DeployCo and Anthropic's Ode, both aiming to close the gap between flashy AI promises and what actually works in day-to-day business.