Anthropic announces AI drug discovery program for neglected diseases
Anthropic, best known for its AI chatbots, is now taking on neglected diseases with a new drug discovery program announced at the AI for Science event in San Francisco.
The company wants to use its advanced AI not just for coding help or chat, but to tackle real scientific problems and make a difference in healthcare.
Claude Science searches over 60 databases
To back this up, Anthropic introduced Claude Science, a smart assistant built on its latest models that helps scientists dig through over 60 databases in genomics, chemistry, and protein science.
It can edit figures by text, create custom AIs for specific tasks, review citations to catch errors, and even run securely on private lab servers.
With this move, Anthropic joins other big names like OpenAI and Google DeepMind in using AI to push healthcare forward.