Anthropic blocks Claude in China and bans Chinese-owned company use Technology Jul 01, 2026

Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, has started blocking users in China.

They have built-in code to spot and block accounts based on location or whether they are using proxy networks.

CEO Dario Amodei says letting advanced US AI tech into China is an "existential threat to US national security," so commercial use of Claude is banned both in China and for Chinese-owned companies worldwide.