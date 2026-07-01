Anthropic blocks Claude in China and bans Chinese-owned company use
Anthropic, the company behind Claude AI, has started blocking users in China.
They have built-in code to spot and block accounts based on location or whether they are using proxy networks.
CEO Dario Amodei says letting advanced US AI tech into China is an "existential threat to US national security," so commercial use of Claude is banned both in China and for Chinese-owned companies worldwide.
Anthropic targets resellers, alleges Alibaba attack
Anthropic is also cracking down on people reselling Claude access tokens on sites such as Taobao and Telegram.
The company says it is constantly updating its systems to stop these workarounds.
In fact, Anthropic claims Alibaba ran the "largest known distillation attack" this year, using 25,000 fake accounts to copy millions of Claude interactions for training their own models.