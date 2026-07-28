Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei opposes open-weight ban, wants mandatory testing

Dario Amodei, chief executive of Anthropic, says his company isn't pushing for a ban on open-weight AI models, the kind that let people tweak and customize their own versions.

This comes after some buzz about safety risks of open-weight AI models, amid the release of Moonshot AI's Kimi K3 model, and worries about how hard it is to monitor open systems.

Instead of banning them, Amodei wants all AI models to go through mandatory safety testing.