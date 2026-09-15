Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark urges mandatory AI kill switch rule
Jack Clark, co-founder of AI company Anthropic, wants a rule that makes "kill switch" a must-have for AI companies, basically an emergency off button if things get out of hand.
He told the BBC that most major AI labs already have mechanisms to "pull the plug" on their systems, but the speed at which AI is growing means we might need stronger safety rules to protect everyone.
Kill Switch Act faces pushback
The idea comes as more people worry about what super-powerful AI could do if left unchecked.
Industry leaders like Anthropic's CEO Dario Amodei are calling for the pace of AI development to slow and for the technology to face closer monitoring without sacrificing commercial advantage.
In the US there's even a proposed Kill Switch Act to make these shutdown features law, but it's facing pushback from President Trump and the UK government, showing just how split opinions are on keeping future tech in check.