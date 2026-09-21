Anthropic considers new AI model to counter GPT-6 Astra momentum

OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra has taken off fast since its September 3, 2026 release, making investors wonder how Anthropic will respond.

Even so, Anthropic hit a $65 billion revenue run rate by the end of July 2026 and faces growing competition from open-source models.

Meanwhile, CEO Dario Amodei urged the industry to slow down on AI development in a September 12, 2026 essay, saying that "We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models."