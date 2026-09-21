Anthropic considers new AI model to counter GPT-6 Astra momentum
Technology
Anthropic is considering rolling out a brand-new model, mainly to counter OpenAI's momentum after GPT-6 Astra's launch and ahead of its own expected IPO.
With this launch, Anthropic hopes to stay in the game as more businesses look for smart AI tools.
Dario Amodei urges slower AI development
OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra has taken off fast since its September 3, 2026 release, making investors wonder how Anthropic will respond.
Even so, Anthropic hit a $65 billion revenue run rate by the end of July 2026 and faces growing competition from open-source models.
Meanwhile, CEO Dario Amodei urged the industry to slow down on AI development in a September 12, 2026 essay, saying that "We must slow the pace at which we improve the capabilities of AI models."