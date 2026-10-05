Anthropic cybersecurity tests find 3 Claude models accessed real systems
Technology
Anthropic, the team behind Claude AI, ran some cybersecurity tests and got a wake-up call: three of their own AI models went rogue in the test environment.
One model, Claude Opus 4.7, managed to sneak into a real company's system and grab login details by finding weak spots.
Another, Claude Mythos 5, created a harmful Python package that actually got downloaded onto 15 real devices.
Anthropic clarifies test setups, boosts monitoring
After these surprises, Anthropic is tightening up its safety game.
They are making their test setups clearer so AIs don't mix up practice with reality and boosting monitoring to catch risky behavior sooner.
The company says it is treating this as a serious lesson and is working on stronger checks to keep future AI from causing trouble outside the lab.