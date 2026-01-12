Anthropic drops Claude for healthcare: AI meets your health apps Technology Jan 12, 2026

Anthropic just launched Claude for Healthcare, an AI tool aiming to make life easier for healthcare providers, insurance companies, and pharma teams in the US.

It's HIPAA-ready, meaning it is designed for compliance, but this does not guarantee absolute privacy in every scenario.

Claude connects to HealthEx, which aggregates records from over 50,000 health systems, and even syncs up with Apple Health and Android Health Connect through new beta apps.