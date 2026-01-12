Anthropic drops Claude for healthcare: AI meets your health apps
Anthropic just launched Claude for Healthcare, an AI tool aiming to make life easier for healthcare providers, insurance companies, and pharma teams in the US.
It's HIPAA-ready, meaning it is designed for compliance, but this does not guarantee absolute privacy in every scenario.
Claude connects to HealthEx, which aggregates records from over 50,000 health systems, and even syncs up with Apple Health and Android Health Connect through new beta apps.
What can it actually do?
Claude can pull together your medical history, break down test results into plain English, spot trends in your fitness data, and help you prep questions before doctor visits.
For bigger organizations, it hooks into databases like CMS Coverage and PubMed to streamline paperwork and research.
Claude is already being used by big names like AstraZeneca and Stanford Health Care.
Your data stays yours
If you try out Claude in beta (available for US Claude Pro/Max users), you control what health info it sees—and you can shut off access anytime.
Plus, your personal health data won't be used to train the AI model.