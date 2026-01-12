Samsung and Netflix drop exclusive 'Stranger Things's theme for Galaxy users Technology Jan 12, 2026

Samsung Galaxy users in 186 countries can now give their phones a "Stranger Things" makeover.

From January 12 to February 22, 2026, you can grab an exclusive theme and five live-action wallpapers from the Galaxy Store—just make sure you've opened the Netflix app at least once.

The full theme works on Android 15 or 16, while the wallpapers are good to go on Android 8 and above.