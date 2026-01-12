Samsung and Netflix drop exclusive 'Stranger Things's theme for Galaxy users
Samsung Galaxy users in 186 countries can now give their phones a "Stranger Things" makeover.
From January 12 to February 22, 2026, you can grab an exclusive theme and five live-action wallpapers from the Galaxy Store—just make sure you've opened the Netflix app at least once.
The full theme works on Android 15 or 16, while the wallpapers are good to go on Android 8 and above.
What's inside the theme?
Expect dark, neon visuals featuring live-action characters and iconic Season 5 locations like Hawkins and the Upside Down.
Both your home and lock screens get a fresh look thanks to this Samsung x Netflix collab, which is all about bringing Stranger Things right to your device.
'Stranger Things' Season 5 is breaking records
Season 5 dropped its first part on November 27, 2025—and it's already topped charts in 91 countries with nearly 60 million views in just five days.
The full season is streaming now if you want to catch up (or rewatch with your new theme).