Anthropic faces near-unanimous public opposition to planned Queensland data center
Anthropic is running into serious resistance from locals over its planned data center in Queensland.
Out of nearly 600 public comments, just two supported the project.
Most people are worried about things like water use and noise pollution if this huge facility gets built.
Protests delayed Sydney, Melbourne data centers
This isn't just a local issue. Similar protests have already stopped or delayed other big data centers in Sydney and Melbourne.
Anthropic's site would be one of Australia's largest, using a large amount of power, which has people questioning how these tech projects affect their communities and the environment.
All this comes right after Anthropic made headlines, showing that public skepticism is growing alongside AI's rapid expansion.