Anthropic includes Claude Fable 5 in Max and Team Premium
Technology
Anthropic announced that Claude Fable 5 will become a permanent part of Max and Team Premium subscriptions starting July 20, but with a usage cap at one-half the usual limit.
If you're on Pro or Team Standard, you'll need to use credits to try it out.
Anthropic credits Fable 5 users $100
Fable 5's launch was rocky; after debuting in June, it got paused by export rules, then brought back in July with confusing rollout dates that left users annoyed.
Anthropic admitted the demand "has been challenging to predict," and is now offering a $100 one-time credit to those impacted while promising better reliability going forward.