Anthropic India's Ghose urges rethink of AI at Mumbai fest

Ghose pointed out that companies like Cognizant, Access Bank, and IndusInd Bank are already using AI to transform their work.

She highlighted how AI can tackle big challenges in agriculture, education, and healthcare.

Anthropic is also working to make AI more accessible by supporting more than 10 major Indian languages, helping it reach beyond English-speaking urban areas.

For those unsure where to start with AI, Ghose suggests focusing on clear goals and getting leadership on board to build a culture that embraces change.