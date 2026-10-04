Anthropic introduces Claude Code auto mode to block risky commands

Anthropic just dropped a new "auto mode" for its Claude Code, designed to keep your AI-assisted coding sessions both safe and hassle-free.

With auto mode, the system automatically approves safe commands and blocks risky ones (think stopping mass file deletions or malicious code execution) so you can focus more on building and less on worrying about accidents.

Right now, it's in research preview for Team plan users but will soon roll out to Enterprise and API folks too.