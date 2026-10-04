Anthropic introduces Claude Code auto mode to block risky commands
Anthropic just dropped a new "auto mode" for its Claude Code, designed to keep your AI-assisted coding sessions both safe and hassle-free.
With auto mode, the system automatically approves safe commands and blocks risky ones (think stopping mass file deletions or malicious code execution) so you can focus more on building and less on worrying about accidents.
Right now, it's in research preview for Team plan users but will soon roll out to Enterprise and API folks too.
Use auto mode in isolated environments
Auto mode is all about boosting productivity without sacrificing safety.
Anthropic suggests using it in isolated environments since the AI could still misread some actions.
There might also be slight changes in speed or token usage, but the main goal is clear: fewer interruptions, safer code, and a smoother workflow for Team plan users, with Enterprise plan and API users coming later.