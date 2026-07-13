Anthropic introduces rupee billing for Claude AI subscriptions in India

Claude Pro ₹2,000, GST included

The Claude Pro plan now starts at ₹2,000 a month (annual billing) or ₹2,399 a month (monthly), which is cheaper than the old $20 international price once you factor in GST and foreign exchange fees.

There are also higher-tier options like Claude Max and business plans, all with GST included and perks like priority access, bigger usage limits, and handy enterprise tools.