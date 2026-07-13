Anthropic introduces rupee billing for Claude AI subscriptions in India
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out new subscription prices for Claude AI in India, letting users pay directly in rupees instead of dollars.
The move aims to make Claude more affordable and accessible, especially since India is now its second-biggest market worldwide.
Claude Pro ₹2,000, GST included
The Claude Pro plan now starts at ₹2,000 a month (annual billing) or ₹2,399 a month (monthly), which is cheaper than the old $20 international price once you factor in GST and foreign exchange fees.
There are also higher-tier options like Claude Max and business plans, all with GST included and perks like priority access, bigger usage limits, and handy enterprise tools.