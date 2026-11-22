Anthropic IPO slump sparks Nasdaq 10% drop, biggest since 2020
The AI industry is having a rough time, and it's showing up in the stock market.
The Nasdaq dropped 10%, its biggest fall since 2020, after Anthropic's much-hyped IPO fizzled out, ending the week near its IPO price.
S&P 500 and Dow in correction
Anthropic's stumble left the S&P 500 and Dow Jones too, both in correction territory.
Rising interest rates and the prospect of tougher regulation are making things even tougher for AI companies to grow.
Plus, with Democrats winning recent elections, stricter rules for AI seem likely.
To top it off, NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, resigned this month after being suspected of having had an affair with a woman believed to have been spying for China, adding more uncertainty to an already shaky sector.