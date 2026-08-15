Anthropic keeps better model 2 internal over safety concerns

Even though Model 2 did well in tests, Anthropic says the jump is not as big as its last upgrade, and recent cybersecurity issues have made it more cautious.

Its risk rating for high-stakes situations went from "very low" to just "low."

So, Model 2 will stay internal for now, while Mythos 5 is being used heavily inside Anthropic.

Anthropic is not alone: other AI companies like OpenAI are also hitting pause on releasing their most powerful models until safety catches up.