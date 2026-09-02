Anthropic launches Claude AI blueprints raising cart sizes and conversions

Retailers can also use these tools to manage inventory and tweak pricing strategies.

According to Adobe Analytics, sites using AI are seeing conversion rates that are 60% higher than usual.

It is worth noting that while the AI agents recommend products, they do not actually handle transactions, so businesses still call the shots.

As Angela Jiang, Anthropic's head of product on its Claude platform, shared, "We've seen encouraging results, cart size up about 30-35% for one partner, and customers [are] about 60% more likely to complete a purchase," which sounds like a win for both shoppers and stores.