Anthropic launches Claude Code Review beta for enterprise and teams
Anthropic just rolled out a new Code Review beta feature built into Claude Code for Teams and Enterprise users.
Powered by AI, it checks pull requests to spot bugs and issues, basically aiming to catch mistakes that slip past manual reviews and help developers ship better code.
PR reviews cost $15 to $25
The tool has boosted meaningful feedback on pull requests from 16% up to 54%. It's especially sharp with big code changes, flagging issues 84% of the time on pull requests over 1,000 lines.
Pricing is $15 to $25 per review, with options to set monthly limits and track PR review acceptance rates and total review costs through a handy dashboard.
Administrators can turn it on in Claude Code settings and install the GitHub app so it runs automatically with every new pull request.