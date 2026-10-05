Anthropic launches Claude Code Review beta for enterprise and teams

The tool has boosted meaningful feedback on pull requests from 16% up to 54%. It's especially sharp with big code changes, flagging issues 84% of the time on pull requests over 1,000 lines.

Pricing is $15 to $25 per review, with options to set monthly limits and track PR review acceptance rates and total review costs through a handy dashboard.

Administrators can turn it on in Claude Code settings and install the GitHub app so it runs automatically with every new pull request.