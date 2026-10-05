Anthropic launches Claude Cowork for web and mobile task management
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Cowork for both web and mobile, making it easy to manage email threads, transcripts, news, and connected apps wherever you are.
You can start a task on your laptop, check progress on your phone, and get notifications on your phone to review and approve message drafts when permission or clarification is needed, so you're always in control, even on the go.
Claude Cowork Max beta doubled limits
Right now, Claude Cowork is in beta for Max plan users but will expand to more plans in the coming weeks, with usage limits doubled until August 5, 2026.
Interestingly, most people aren't using it for coding: over 90% of sessions were unrelated to software development, and 50% of usage was business process and content creation.