Anthropic launches Claude Cowork, Max plan subscribers to receive notifications
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out its Claude Cowork tool for web and mobile, so you can start a task on your computer, check progress from your phone, and pick up finished output from any browser.
If you are a Max plan subscriber, you will get notifications for approvals or clarifications straight to your device: no need to keep your laptop open.
Anthropic finds cowork over 90% noncoding
Turns out, most people are not using Claude Cowork for coding.
Out of 1.2 million sessions sampled from May 11 to May 31, 2026, more than 90% were unrelated to software development.
Anthropic says this shows Cowork is making life easier across lots of different jobs, not just tech roles.