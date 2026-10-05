Anthropic launches Claude Opus 4.6 to boost enterprise productivity
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Opus 4.6, its latest AI model built to help businesses work smarter, not harder.
It's designed to handle tricky tasks like digging up info, analyzing data, and creating content across fields like law, finance, and tech, all with fewer mistakes and less need for human fixes.
Claude Opus 4.6 shows 10% lift
Claude Opus 4.6 doesn't just talk the talk: it's shown a 10% lift in performance, reaching 68% vs. a 58% baseline (shoutout from Box's AI lead Yashodha Bhavnani), and scored a strong 90.2% on Harvey's BigLaw Bench for legal analysis.
Cool bonus: it can whip up PowerPoint presentations automatically, supports 1 million context in beta, and lets teams coordinate advanced projects together.
You can try it on claude.ai or through major cloud platforms, just note some features are still in beta!