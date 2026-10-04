Anthropic launches Claude Security AI for enterprise code scanning

Claude Security double-checks its findings with a multi-stage system and gives each issue a confidence score, so developers know what needs attention first.

It also comes with handy features like scheduled scans and easy export options for audits.

Anthropic is teaming up with big names like CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Infosys to make sure this tech fits right into existing security setups.

Right now it's available for enterprise users, but there are plans to roll it out to more people soon.