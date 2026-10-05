Anthropic launches Claude Security beta scanning code and suggesting fixes

Powered by Claude Opus 4.7 model, this tool checks entire code bases by following data flows and looking at how code pieces interact, using a multi-step process to double-check its findings.

To keep things safe, it blocks risky activities like ransomware creation and only lets select researchers access advanced features through their Cyber Verification Program.

Anthropic is also teaming up with CrowdStrike and Accenture to bring these protections to more companies.