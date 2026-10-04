Anthropic launches Claude Security powered by Claude Opus 4.7

Claude Security uses a multi-stage validation system that double-checks its findings and gives each issue a confidence rating, so developers know what to fix first.

It also generates clear reports on how serious a bug is and how to patch it up.

You can schedule regular scans or dismiss issues with notes for easy tracking.

Plus, Anthropic is teaming up with CrowdStrike to make sure its AI fits right into cybersecurity platforms, and Deloitte is deploying Claude Security to help enterprises strengthen their security posture.