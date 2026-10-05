Anthropic launches Claude Security public beta to find code vulnerabilities
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Security, a new tool that helps hunt down security flaws in code bases. It's in public beta for enterprise users right now, with more access coming soon.
Powered by the Claude Opus 4.7 AI, it scans code bases and gives security teams clear reports on what's risky, how confident it is, and even suggests fixes, so teams can focus on what matters most.
Claude Security adds integrations and partnerships
Claude Security isn't working alone: it connects with platforms like CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks for extra muscle.
Plus, Anthropic has teamed up with PwC and Deloitte to help companies stay ahead of threats.
The goal: make finding and fixing vulnerabilities way easier so everyone's digital world is a bit safer.