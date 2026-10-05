Anthropic launches Claude servers in India using Amazon Bedrock
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out local server support for its Claude AI models in India, using Amazon Bedrock.
Now, when you use Claude Opus 5, Sonnet 5, or Haiku 4.5 here, your data stays within the country, helping companies meet tough privacy rules and keep sensitive information safe.
India is Claude's 2nd-biggest market
India is already Claude's second-biggest market, with software development accounting for 45.2% of work-related tasks users bring to Claude in the country.
Big names like TCS and Infosys are on board, and Anthropic's Bengaluru team is working to expand support across 10 Indian languages.
With data residency requirements in regulated sectors, this move makes it easier for banks and government agencies to use advanced AI without worrying about compliance headaches.