Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 4.6 with 1,000,000 token context window
Technology
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Sonnet 4.6, its newest Sonnet model, and it's already turning heads.
This upgrade packs stronger coding skills, better computer usage features, and can handle way more information at once, thanks to a 1-million-token context window that lets you work on long projects without getting interrupted.
Sonnet 4.6 default for free/pro users
Sonnet 4.6 is now the default for free and Pro users (free and Pro), aiming to match top-tier Opus-level smarts without raising prices.
In testing, most developers picked it over older versions because it's easier to use for engineering tasks and follows instructions better.
Plus, it manages complex data like a pro while staying affordable, making it a solid pick if you need an AI that can keep up with big ideas.