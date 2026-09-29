Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 5.5, keeps $2/$10 per million pricing

Anthropic just rolled out Claude Sonnet 5.5, the latest upgrade in its AI lineup, and it's all about doing more for less.

This new model is designed to be more efficient than the last one, keeping prices steady at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, but using fewer tokens to get things done.

The launch comes as Anthropic gears up for its IPO and as conversations about AI risks heat up.