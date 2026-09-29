Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 5.5, keeps $2/$10 per million pricing
Anthropic just rolled out Claude Sonnet 5.5, the latest upgrade in its AI lineup, and it's all about doing more for less.
This new model is designed to be more efficient than the last one, keeping prices steady at $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, but using fewer tokens to get things done.
The launch comes as Anthropic gears up for its IPO and as conversations about AI risks heat up.
Haiku 5.5 aims for speed
Claude Sonnet 5.5 is meant to make daily work (like drafting documents or crunching spreadsheets) a lot smoother, which matters since Anthropic's clients include Goldman Sachs and Salesforce.
And they're not stopping here: Anthropic has another model on the way called Haiku 5.5 that'll focus on speed and handling lots of tasks at once.
With these moves, the company is expanding its product lineup ahead of its planned IPO.