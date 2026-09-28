Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 5.5 with same price, improved efficiency

Claude Sonnet 5.5 is designed for enterprise heavyweights like Salesforce and Goldman Sachs, which account for about 80% of Anthropic's business.

It can help out with coding, documents, and spreadsheets without breaking the bank compared to pricier models like Opus 5.5.

CEO Dario Amodei says keeping AI safe while meeting real-world needs matters most and has called on the global AI community to slow down the pace of releasing new capabilities to address safety concerns.

Anthropic also teased another upcoming model, Haiku 5.5, designed for fast, high-volume work.