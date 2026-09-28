Anthropic launches Claude Sonnet 5.5 with same price, improved efficiency
Anthropic just dropped Claude Sonnet 5.5, its newest AI model, aiming to make life easier (and cheaper) for big companies that rely on smart tech.
The launch is part of its plans before going public, and the new model promises the same price as its predecessor but gets more done with fewer tokens.
Anthropic CEO urges slowdown, teases haiku
Claude Sonnet 5.5 is designed for enterprise heavyweights like Salesforce and Goldman Sachs, which account for about 80% of Anthropic's business.
It can help out with coding, documents, and spreadsheets without breaking the bank compared to pricier models like Opus 5.5.
CEO Dario Amodei says keeping AI safe while meeting real-world needs matters most and has called on the global AI community to slow down the pace of releasing new capabilities to address safety concerns.
Anthropic also teased another upcoming model, Haiku 5.5, designed for fast, high-volume work.